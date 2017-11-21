Menu
Drive-through pre-polling trials in Noosa

NEW: The Tewantin Tafe trial drive-in polling station. Alan Lander
by Alan Lander

NOOSA'S pre-polling station is one of only two that is trialling drive-in voting for people with mobility or disability issues.

The pre-polling station at Tewantin's Tafe campus seems well-set to cater for the trial, as it has a two-lane circular turnaround where retirement village buses and similar, as well as cars owned by people with a disability and accompanying disabled stickers on the car windscreens - however the system will require some policing in the process.

"ECQ is trialling drive-through voting to help the elderly and people with mobility issues to easily participate in democracy and have their say at the ballot box,” Electoral Commissioner Walter van der Merwe said.

"Queensland has an aging population and ECQ is continually looking at ways to meet the community's changing needs and expectations,” he said.

"The trial will operate in two places - Tewantin in the Noosa electorate and Cleveland on Brisbane's Bayside.

"They were chosen because they tick a number of boxes such as workplace health and safety, traffic management and, of course, providing a secure place for people to vote.

"A polling official will direct traffic and another will give the voter their ballot paper.

"ECQ has had discussions with disability support groups and they are very excited about the trial - as are we.”

ECQ will evaluate the trial after the election.

