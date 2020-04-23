Menu
LEARNING: St Teresa's Catholic College in Noosaville are offering a drive-through library service to allow students continues access to important learning resources.
Education

Drive-thru books: Service feeding minds of students

Caitlin Zerafa
23rd Apr 2020 4:00 PM
A SCHOOL drive-through service will be feeding brains of students as Queensland’s Term 2 kicks back into gear under very different circumstances.

St Teresa’s Catholic College in Noosaville hope their new service will keep students connected and well equipped with the learning resources they need to continue remote schooling.

But no, you will not get fries with that.

Teacher librarian Deb McGhee said this would provide different opportunities for students to continue accessing research and reading material.

“We want to make sure our students have access to good quality resources,” Ms McGhee said.

“We’re trying to get the message out that we are here, we are open for business.”

Ms McGhee said students were also able to borrow fiction novels.

“Students can also write, say, they want a fantasy novel and I will go and pick one out from the library that matches their reading interests,” she said.

Students can request books and resources through an online form and then drive through to collect their package.

“We’re packaging books in nice paper bags we have bought from Noosa Wholesalers to be delivered to the families.”

“When the students and their parents drive though, they can give us a call and we’ll drop it out to their car.”

After spending much of the holidays planning for online teaching, Ms McGhee said daily school life looked very different now.

“It’s been a big learning curve for us, we are so used to face-to-face teaching so it has been a big change moving online.”

“We had a few online platform issues with loading content on the first day.

“It’s just a very different workload.”

She said the atmosphere without a classroom, or library, full of students was not the same.

“School’s aren’t as much fun with out the students.”

She said there are still a number of students attending the campus daily.

“They are here one and off, it varies from day to day,” Ms McGhee said.

“We have a core group of seniors who are studying from the library and a few in other grades.”

“They’re not doing different work, they are doing everything the same as students learning from home, just from school instead.”

drive through library noosa schools online learning st teresas catholic college
Noosa News

