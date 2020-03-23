Drive to keep Noosa tourism afloat in uncertain times

The Tourism Noosa drive and stay campaign aimed at Brisbane.

WITH border shutdowns across the nation the new way of the world, Tourism Noosa is looking to its near neighbours within driving distance to help cushion the coronavirus shockwaves buffeting local businesses.

The peak Noosa tourist body has launched a “high-reach destination marketing campaign targeting the drive market has launched this week in Brisbane encouraging Brisbanites to head north and ‘holiday here in Noosa’.

“The campaign puts a spotlight on the bushfire affected areas of Peregian Beach and Noosa North Shore as well as Noosa more broadly, which will put Noosa top of mind for the drive market,” Tourism Noosa’s CEO Melanie Anderson said.

“The campaign talks about the natural wonders of the Noosa regions – our incredible beaches, river life and scenic hinterland. The perfect place for a long weekend”.

“The campaign comes off the back of our recent Noosa brand campaign featuring the simple message ‘Noosa. Welcome’.

The marketing campaign is being rolled out across social media, five radio stations in Brisbane, out of home digital screens, native content with The Urban List and Trip Advisor and a TV commercial that will be featured in prime positions on Channel Nine.

Activity for this includes a dedicated website landing page, a suite of digital products including predesigned social advertisements and consumer e-newsletter templates to support members in showcasing the region to their databases.

“These tools are all about providing cost free resources for our members. We have seen many of our operators take up these opportunities and sharing the message that Noosa is a welcoming destination,” Ms Anderson said.

“With COVID-19 challenging all tourist destinations, this is hugely relevant and our key priority is to welcome the drive market to Noosa.”

The USC campus at The J in Noosa Junction is suspending classes for a week.

Meanwhile, the University of the Sundhine Coast’s Noosa campus at The J will suspend classes for one week (23-27 March) to transition to technology-enabled learning and teaching as part of its response to the coronavirus epidemic.

USC’s Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Robert Elliot has notified students and staff of the planned pause at all its campuses to allow for the development of resources to be delivered via technology in environments where people can maintain social distancing measures.

“To assist the government’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing, USC is pausing all coursework teaching and assessments at our Queensland campuses for one week from Monday 23 March,” Professor Elliot said.

“This includes all lectures, tutorial, lab classes, fieldwork, online assessments and all exams (both on campus and online) that were scheduled to occur next week.”

Prof Elliot said suspending classes for a week would enable USC to redesign face-to-face teaching and assessments to modes that do not require students’ personal attendance on campus.

“All our campuses will remain open,” he said.

“The library and study spaces will be operating and staff will be working, with additional hygiene and sanitation measures as well as enhanced social distancing measures.

“We recognise that for some of our students, food services on campus are also vital. These will remain operating, again with additional hygiene, sanitation and social distancing measures implemented.”

Prof Elliot said USC students would receive details this week regarding new arrangements for their remote learning and teaching and assessments.