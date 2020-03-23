Menu
The Tourism Noosa drive and stay campaign aimed at Brisbane.
News

Drive to keep tourism afloat stalls in Noosa

Peter Gardiner
23rd Mar 2020 12:59 PM
A DRIVE to Noosa and stay campaign has been the latest casualty of the fast-moving coronavirus pandemic.

Tourism Noosa had been looking to its near neighbours within driving distance to help cushion the viral shockwaves buffeting local businesses.

The peak Noosa tourist body launched a “high-reach destination marketing campaign targeting the drive market has launched this week in Brisbane encouraging Brisbanites to head north and ‘holiday here in Noosa’.

However today the campaign was called off amid the Federal Government’s increasing range of forced closures and with the pandemic exerting more pressure on the accommodation houses to deal with cancellation.

Before that the peak local tourism body had foreshadowed a possible change may be forced upon Noosa.

“Today (Monday), Noosa is preparing itself for the impending virus outbreak and is heeding the advice the Australian and State Governments are providing,” Tourism Noosa’s CEO Melanie Anderson said.

“Whilst some accommodation operators are still open with bookings, many are now turning their minds to responding to the reduction and cancellation of bookings and how their businesses will deal with it.

“Restaurants, cafes, bars and clubs will close as of midday today, there are many of our incredible restaurants offering takeaway options as they adapt their business in these challenging times,” she said.

