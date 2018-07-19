Driver allegedly busted drunk behind the wheel

MORANBAH police have arrested and charged a man after catching him allegedly drink-driving.

Sergeant Adam Dyer said the 39-year-old Moranbah man was intercepted by police conducting patrols on Mills Avenue on Monday, about 10.40pm.

"Police will allege that the driver was required to provide a specimen of breath for a Roadside Breath Test and he provided a positive reading," Sgt Dyer said.

"A further test at the breath analysis section at Moranbah Police Station showed the driver to have an alleged reading of 0.099 per cent BAC.

"The driver was charged with drink driving and was issued with a Notice to Appear at Moranbah Magistrates Court on August 23."

Sgt Dyer said Moranbah police would like to remind drivers that driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs can have tragic consequences.

"Don't take the chance. Losing your licence could cost you your job or crashing your car could be far worse," he said.

"Moranbah Police will continue taking a proactive approach to policing Moranbah's roads, conducting breath tests anytime, anywhere.

"Many alternatives exist for motorists to avoid drink driving - planning to drink means planning not to drive."