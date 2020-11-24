Menu
Father-of-four Brian Carter, 37, was killed in a crash at Parklands. Pictured is Brian and his wife Alana.
News

Driver charged over crash that killed dad-of-four

Felicity Ripper
23rd Nov 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 24th Nov 2020 5:42 AM
A driver has faced court over the car crash that killed father-of-four Brian Carter.

Police are alleging Rita Marilla Leon's inattention caused the head-on crash at Parklands on June 26.

The 47-year-old Yandina woman faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday and did not indicate how she would plead to one charge of driving without due care and attention causing death.

Defence lawyer Steven Brough said he needed to gather more information.

The matter was adjourned to December 14 and Ms Leon was granted bail on her own undertaking.

Mr Carter, 37, is survived by wife Alana, and their four daughters.

Brian Carter and his wife Alana.
He had left his North Arm home on motorbike and was riding along Nambour Connection Rd when tragedy struck in June.

He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

