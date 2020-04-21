Driver cops eight years for fatal highway crash

DRUNK DRIVER SENTENCED: Maroochydore man Ken Dousha died in this crash on the Gateway Motorway in the early hours of June 3, 2018. Matthew Earnest Boardman was sentenced in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday to eight years’ jail for manslaughter.

DRUNK DRIVER SENTENCED: Maroochydore man Ken Dousha died in this crash on the Gateway Motorway in the early hours of June 3, 2018. Matthew Earnest Boardman was sentenced in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday to eight years’ jail for manslaughter.

A MAN whose drink driving killed an elderly man has been blasted as a “self-absorbed, anti-social criminal”.

Justice Peter Callaghan did not mince his words when sending Matthew Earnest Boardman to jail for a fatal highway crash at Rochedale two years ago.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty in Brisbane Supreme Court to manslaughter and assault occasioning bodily harm in a public place while affected with an intoxicating substance.

The court heard Boardman’s drunken rampage started in the early hours of June 3, 2018 after a heavy night of drinking with mates.

After rear-ending a car on Kessells Rd at 2am, Boardman’s car travelled up the wrong side of the Gateway Motorway close to 4am.

CCTV footage played to the court showed cars swerving to avoid Boardman as he drove at speeds of up to 90km/h with his headlights on high beam.

At 4.20am, his car collided with a shoulder barrier and flipped, crushing the hatchback carrying Maroochydore couple Ken Dousha and Claire Newell.

Mr Dousha was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital but died shortly after.

Ms Newell suffered serious injuries, including a fractured collarbone and internal bruising.

Crown prosecutor Dejana Kovac said Boardman’s driving put “every single person” on the highway at risk.

She told the court one of Boardman’s friends attempted to hide his car keys in a bid to prevent him from driving.

Boardman had been charged with speeding and drink driving only six months before the morning of June 3.

Defence solicitor Jeff Horsey said his client had developed a “normalisation” of excessive drinking from his work culture.

He said Boardman was addressing his dependence on alcohol in prison.

Mr Horsey submitted numerous references to the court describing Boardman’s good character and his remorse for his actions.

Justice Callaghan said he did not doubt the sincerity behind Boardman’s remorse but branded his actions as that of a “self-absorbed, anti-social criminal”.

“Your decisions leading to that moment were anti-social and narcissistic and an abhorrent manifestation of your disrespect for road rules,” Justice Callaghan said.

“You took (Mr Dousha’s) life and ruined Ms Newell’s.

He sentenced Boardman to eight years’ jail and disqualified him from holding a licence “absolutely”.

Boardman also received an 80-hour community service order.

- NewsRegional