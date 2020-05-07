Driver cops hefty fine for evading police

A DRIVER has been fined $7500 for evading police and other driving offences that a magistrate found stems from his drug issues.

Anthony William Palframan, 47, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two charges of stealing; evading police; driving when drug positive; failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis; driving when unlicensed - licence suspended; possession of a knife in public; possession of drug utensils; and possession of property suspended of being used in a drug offence.

Prosecutor, Sergeant R. Molinaro said the evading police offence occurred on November 6, with Palframan located by police on December 26.

"Yes, I plead guilty to all of them, the whole nine," Palframan said from jail, appearing via video-link.

No facts were read onto the court record, or details revealed.

Sgt Molinaro tended a seven page criminal history and 10 page traffic history.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic the prosecutor and legal representatives appeared by phone link.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said he accepted that his traffic history is not good however Palframan had no previous offence for evading police.

He said the offence was not accompanied by circumstances of dangerous driving which was in his favour.

However, magistrate David Shepherd said the offence was at 3.30am and that the time of day may have brought about that situation.

"Yes. Fair comment," said Mr Fairclough.

"He has obviously been troubled by drug issues from time to time."

Mr Fairclough sought a suspended jail term or one with immediate parole.

"You will stress the precariousness of his position," Mr Shepherd queried.

"He is well aware of his predicament, that prison looms large," said Mr Fairclough.

"His offending relates to a background of drug use and defiance of authority but I note he has not been in court since 2017 then a short time last year," Mr Shepherd said.

"The facts reveal a rather defiant and aggressive attitude. His evade, driving was concerning. No other people were around at the time but the nature of his driving was of some concern."

Mr Shepherd said the police prosecution did not seek a jail term but there would be "a significant impost" on his income through SPER (State Penalties Enforcement Registry) as he was not working.

Sgt Molinaro said a fine of $6672.50 had to be imposed for the evading police offence.

"I note the stealing relates to minor amounts - $19.15 for petrol and $7.75 for groceries," Mr Shepherd said.

Palframan was sentenced to one month jail for possession of a knife, which was suspended for 12 months.

Mr Shepherd convicted and fined him a total of $7500 - sent to SPER for a payment plan, - the magistrate noting that he was not working and that payments would be tailored to that.

For evading police he was disqualified from driving for two years; for driving unlicensed when suspended he was disqualified two years, failing to provide he was disqualified 12 months, and driving when drug positive he was disqualified nine months.