Driver crash-tackled in dramatic shopping centre arrest
A MAN behind the wheel of a suspected stolen car has been crash-tackled in a dramatic arrest at a Gold Coast shopping centre this afternoon.
Gold Coast Police came across the man driving a Mazda sedan, believed to be stolen, at Helensvale about 3.30pm.
Officers followed the vehicle all the way to Benowa Gardens Shopping Centre on the corner of Ashmore and Benowa roads, a police spokesman said.
The driver allegedly fled and was taken down by officers on a nearby road just before 5pm.
A police officer suffered minor injuries when he "banged his head" during the arrest.
The driver, of an undisclosed age, had not been charged by police as of 5.45pm.
The car was bearing a Northern Territory number plate, reports Nine News Gold Coast.
Originally published as Driver crash-tackled in dramatic shopping centre arrest