Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Driver crash-tackled in dramatic shopping centre arrest

by Luke Mortimer
14th Apr 2020 8:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN behind the wheel of a suspected stolen car has been crash-tackled in a dramatic arrest at a Gold Coast shopping centre this afternoon.

Gold Coast Police came across the man driving a Mazda sedan, believed to be stolen, at Helensvale about 3.30pm.

A police officer waits to be checked by paramedics after the arrest at Benowa Gardens Shopping Centre on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Nine News Gold Coast
A police officer waits to be checked by paramedics after the arrest at Benowa Gardens Shopping Centre on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Nine News Gold Coast

Officers followed the vehicle all the way to Benowa Gardens Shopping Centre on the corner of Ashmore and Benowa roads, a police spokesman said.

The driver allegedly fled and was taken down by officers on a nearby road just before 5pm.

A police officer suffered minor injuries when he "banged his head" during the arrest.

Paramedics on scene after the arrest at Benowa Gardens Shopping Centre. Picture: Nine News Gold Coast
Paramedics on scene after the arrest at Benowa Gardens Shopping Centre. Picture: Nine News Gold Coast

The driver, of an undisclosed age, had not been charged by police as of 5.45pm.

The car was bearing a Northern Territory number plate, reports Nine News Gold Coast.

Originally published as Driver crash-tackled in dramatic shopping centre arrest

More Stories

arrest gold coast police shopping centre solen car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus Noosa: All you need to know today

        Coronavirus Noosa: All you need to know today

        News Cops pinpoint patient zero on Ruby Princess, the national unemployment rate is tipped to hit a 26 year high, and restrictions could be lifted in a matter of weeks

        Cops dish out $100K in Covid-19 fines in just 24 hours

        premium_icon Cops dish out $100K in Covid-19 fines in just 24 hours

        News Police hand out $100K in Covid-19 fines to Queenslanders

        Coast's COVID-19 cases rise after Easter long weekend

        premium_icon Coast's COVID-19 cases rise after Easter long weekend

        Health Two people test positive to coronavirus overnight

        Local card game creation discounted for home isolation

        premium_icon Local card game creation discounted for home isolation

        News Playing Zoolu gets kids away from screens and is “easy peasy lemon squeezy”.