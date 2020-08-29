Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police say he deliberately hit a pedestrian with his car.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police say he deliberately hit a pedestrian with his car.
Crime

Driver deliberately hit pedestrian, cops say

by Emily Cosenza
29th Aug 2020 8:31 AM

Police have arrested a man for allegedly running over a pedestrian on purpose in Perth.

The driver of a Ford Falcon sedan, 32, was driving along Walter Rd West in Dianella when he allegedly started shouting at the pedestrian about 9pm on Thursday.

WA police say the pedestrian then crossed the road when the driver swerved to run him over.

CCTV footage from a nearby business shows the car driving towards the pedestrian. Picture: 9 News
CCTV footage from a nearby business shows the car driving towards the pedestrian. Picture: 9 News

 

The vehicle then drove away before stopping nearby on Shaftesbury Ave before the driver walked back towards the victim.

The pedestrian, 48, was taken to Royal Perth Hospital by ambulance with shoulder and facial injuries.

The 32-year-old man from Noranda was charged with intent to cause bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court on September 14.

Originally published as Driver deliberately hit pedestrian: cops

The footage shows the pedestrian being hit. Picture: 9 News
The footage shows the pedestrian being hit. Picture: 9 News
crime dangerous drivng police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN THE RACE: Who is running for Noosa in state election

        Premium Content IN THE RACE: Who is running for Noosa in state election

        Politics Here are Noosa candidates vying for you vote at the upcoming state election.

        Child injured in two-vehicle smash on Coast

        Premium Content Child injured in two-vehicle smash on Coast

        News A woman in her 30s and a child have been rushed to a Sunshine Coast hospital after...

        Ex-mayor calls out years of inaction from state MPs

        Premium Content Ex-mayor calls out years of inaction from state MPs

        Politics A former Sunshine Coast mayor says there has been close to a decade of inaction on...

        Coast radio station looks for new star in shake up

        Premium Content Coast radio station looks for new star in shake up

        Entertainment Do you have what it takes to become the next voice of the region? A radio station...