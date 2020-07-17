Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A driver was detained by police on the Sunshine Coast.
A driver was detained by police on the Sunshine Coast.
News

Driver detained by police after crash at major intersection

Eden Boyd
16th Jul 2020 7:24 PM | Updated: 7:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A driver is in police custody after appearing to be under the influence following a car crash on a major Sunshine Coast road on Thursday night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash on Nicklin Way in front of Kawana Shoppingworld about 6.50pm.

One driver was injured in the T-bone collision, yet the other did not require assistance from paramedics.

Drivers 'lucky' to escape major smash on busy road

Man destroys Macca's sign, causes $3k damage

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said one of the drivers had been detained at the scene after it appeared they were "under the influence".

She said no testing had been done yet to confirm whether this was the case.

The patient was in police custody while being transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

nicklin way sunshine coast breaking news
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Coast-based business protects contact tracing data

        premium_icon How Coast-based business protects contact tracing data

        Technology Concerns over data security with coronavirus contact tracing at hospitality venues was the inspiration behind a Sunshine Coast business’ revolutionary app.

        New tenant raises hand for abandoned TAFE

        premium_icon New tenant raises hand for abandoned TAFE

        Education Sandy Bolton determined to see the “rebirth” of idle TAFE site

        Matt Preston reveals quirky dinner party tradition

        premium_icon Matt Preston reveals quirky dinner party tradition

        Food & Entertainment The former MasterChef judge and popular food critic knows a thing or two about...

        You’d be Mad not to Max out at these wild rides

        premium_icon You’d be Mad not to Max out at these wild rides

        News Drive-in movies are on a COVID Safe roll as Mad Max thunders into Eumundi.