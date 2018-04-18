Menu
Login
Dash cam footage shows a near miss between an car overtaking on double lines and another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction along Gladstone Benaraby Road.
Dash cam footage shows a near miss between an car overtaking on double lines and another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction along Gladstone Benaraby Road. Tegan Annett
Crime

Driver dices with death on busy high speed road

Hannah Sbeghen
by
18th Apr 2018 3:15 PM

JAW-DROPPING dash camera footage has emerged of the moment a driver diced with death when attempting to overtake a truck on Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

The footage was captured by a driver last Wednesday evening around 6:40pm and shows a car recklessly crossing a double line and overtaking two trucks.

It's impossible to look away from the footage when another truck comes soaring, head-first into view.

Fortunately, the reckless driver veers out of the way to safety.

 

Less than a second after the reckless driver's move, a car sped past in the opposite direction.
Less than a second after the reckless driver's move, a car sped past in the opposite direction. Tegan Annett

Senior sergeant Shaune English, officer in charge of the Calliope Road Policing Unit labelled it as a stupid move that could've cost the driver their life.

"If they were on Gladstone Bernaraby Rd they were most likely going to Tannum Sands," he said.

"It's a short drive, why put your life in danger to get there 30 seconds faster?"

Snr Sgt English has dealt with road policing for more than a decade and said a lot of drivers still didn't understand the rules of overtaking.

"We write just as many speeding tickets for people over taking," he said.

"A man who was clocked doing 126km/h called me yesterday and tried to explain why he was speeding up but it's illegal to exceed the speed limit."

He said police could identify a reckless driver from dash cam footage and do something about it.

"There have been a number of incidents were overtakers have been prosecuted for their behaviour and its come from dash cam footage," he said.

"If you do record footage of someone doing something stupid, do send it to us instead of social media because we can do something about it and make roads safer for you.

"It's not teaching them a lesson and if you're willing to go to court and help back up the footage in relation to where and when it happened we can teach them a lesson."

dashcam editors picks trucking
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Mens Shed's new workshop addition

    Mens Shed's new workshop addition

    News Woodwork annexe adds more space to woodwork, metalwork activities

    Moves to police Noosa's national parks up for vote

    Moves to police Noosa's national parks up for vote

    News ILLEGAL overnight campers may soon be in the sights of law enforcers

    Ozbid to eliminate fake Indigenous art

    Ozbid to eliminate fake Indigenous art

    News Business protects indigenous integrity

    Local Partners