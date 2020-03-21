Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FATAL CRASH: A Brisbane man, 54, died this morning after a crash with a semi-trailer.
FATAL CRASH: A Brisbane man, 54, died this morning after a crash with a semi-trailer.
News

Man dies after crash with truck on Southern Downs

Tessa Flemming
21st Mar 2020 8:02 AM | Updated: 8:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 54-year-old man has tragically died after a crash at the Eight-mile intersection, outside of Warwick, this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Cunningham Highway just after 1am on Saturday, following reports of a collision between a semi-trailer and a red sedan.

According to Warwick police sergeant Shane Reid, the Brisbane man was trapped inside the car as it burst into flames, and had sadly died by the time emergency services reached the scene.

As of 7.30am, the Cunningham Highway remains closed.

Sgt Reid said next-of-kin had been notified.

"Preliminary investigations suggest a vehicle travelled to the wrong side of road, causing a high-speed head-on crash," he said.

Dashcam footage was collected from the vehicles and will be as used as evidence in their ongoing investigation.

The 35-year-old male truck driver escaped without injury.

road traffic crash toowoomba warwick
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

        PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

        Politics The PM has announced new crowd restrictions, saying there will be a strict new limit imposed on people in group spaces.

        Thinking of home schooling? Here’s five simple lesson ideas

        premium_icon Thinking of home schooling? Here’s five simple lesson ideas

        News Fun and creative strategies to keep the kids occupied and learning away from...

        Mayor is found to have made misleading claims

        premium_icon Mayor is found to have made misleading claims

        News Independent election observer findings say mayor admits he was wrong.

        Gloves are on, but the voting cards are hands off … or are they?

        premium_icon Gloves are on, but the voting cards are hands off … or are...

        News Noosa pre-polling sees voters still being handed cards despite a directive from the...