Driver fined after ‘entertaining’ woman in front seat

Toolond Katut Powley-Salisbury, 28, was on Tuesday fined $400 for being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the middle alcohol limit.

Noosa Magistrates Court heard he had been ferrying backpackers around Noosa Heads on October 24 before parking in the driveway of a hostel at 1.40am.

Defence lawyer Bernard Bradley said police thought music coming from the backpackers was coming from Powley-Salisbury's van and they questioned him.

The smell of liquor on his breath raised alarms for officers as Powley-Salisbury was behind the wheel.

The Mudgeeraba man returned a breath alcohol concentration of 0.117 per cent.

Powley-Salisbury on Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count of being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the middle alcohol limit.

He had no previous like-offences.

Defence barrister Bernard Bradley said his client began drinking with a woman once he finished driving.

"He was entertaining a young lady in his van after parking in front of the backpackers," Mr Bradley said.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist questioned why Powley-Salisbury was in the driver's seat if that was the case.

"Well, at that stage," Mr Bradley replied.

"Who knows where it might have gone from there."

Powley-Salisbury was disqualified from driving for three months.

"When you're listening to music, you've got to do it in the back seat," Mr Stjernqvist said.