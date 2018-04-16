Menu
Driver fined after speeding through roadworks

16th Apr 2018 9:45 AM

NEW South Wales Traffic Task Force members issued a driver with a number of infringements after observing the b-double combination exceeding the speed limit through a road work zone.

Police said they detected the driver on April 14 at 8.55am while patrolling on the Pacific Highway at Broadwater.

They stopped the vehicle a short time later, inspecting the driver's work diary and conducted a download of the truck's speed limiter and inspected the dangerous goods load.

Police said the speed limiter was compliant, but minor load restraint offences were detected.

The driver was issued with infringements for exceeding the speed limit, work diary offences, minor load restraint and not displaying dangerous goods information.

