The driver of this vehicle was found walking along the road a short distance from the crash wreckage. He suffered a minor head injury.
Crime

Driver found 'wandering along road' after horrific crash

2nd Sep 2018 2:24 PM

THE driver of a vehicle that was left in a mangled mess after a horrifying crash was found by emergency services "wandering along the road".

 

The man crashed the silver sedan on the Old Bruce Hwy at Federal about 6.25am today.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the crew dispatched to the crash found the driver a short distance from the scene walking away from the wreckage.

 

"They did first aid until an ambulance arrived a very short time later," he said.

Queensland Ambulance Service took the man, aged in his 20s, to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a minor head injury.

