Joseph James Hall lost his licence for 11 months after he was caught driving with a mixture of drugs in his system.
Crime

Driver high on drugs crashes into parked cars

lucy rutherford
19th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
A driver who smashed into several cars with a cocktail of drugs in his system was arrested after nearby police heard the collision, a court has heard.

Joseph James Hall was fined $1800 and disqualified from driving for 11 months in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.

Magistrate Rod Madsen said it was lucky Hall didn’t hurt himself or others after crashing on Petrie Ave, Marcoola, at 12.30pm on August 22.

Hall had a cocktail of MDMA, marijuana and MDA in his system, according to a blood analysis taken at Sunshine Coast University Hospital shortly after the crash.

“Suffice to say, there’s a mixture of relatively concerning drugs,” Senior Constable Brewer said in court.

Police follow noses to arrest alleged perfume thief

Sex offender register sparks fiery debate on Coast

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer told the court Hall smashed into two vehicles and a trailer which were parked on the eastern side of the road.

“At the time police were just around the corner and they actually heard the collision,” she said.

Hall returned a negative reading for a roadside breath test but was taken to hospital for treatment and a blood test.

“The defendant did appear to be affected by drugs,” Constable Brewer said.

Hall pleaded guilty to two charges including driving under the influence of drugs and driving without due care and attention.

Self represented, Hall said he was sorry for the cars he hit.

“It’s something I’ve learnt from and will never do again,” he said.

