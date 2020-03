Paramedics were called to a crash on the Bruce Hwy early this morning.

A DRIVER has been taken to hospital after and early morning highway crash.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene at 5.02am where it was believed a single vehicle swerved and lost control in the rain and crashed into a barrier while travelling southbound on the Bruce Hwy near Cooroy.

The patient was taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition.