Paramedics rushed a person to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a pole at Noosaville early on Saturday morning. Picture: Tertius Pickard

Paramedics rushed a person to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a pole at Noosaville on Saturday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the person was taken in a stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The crash happened at Rene Street, Noosaville about 2.25am.

