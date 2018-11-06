Menu
Driver injured in Cunningham Hwy crash

Emma Clarke
by
6th Nov 2018 7:11 AM

A PERSON has escaped serious injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree on the Cunningham Hwy early this morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened at Blackstone just before 6am.

A man in his 30s was taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries.

Emergency services are still on scene but the highway is not closed.

Ipswich Queensland Times

