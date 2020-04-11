Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Investigations are continuing after a woman was pulled over on the Warrego Hwy after already being fined for unnecessary travel earlier that day.
Investigations are continuing after a woman was pulled over on the Warrego Hwy after already being fined for unnecessary travel earlier that day.
News

Driver intercepted on Warrego Hwy after previous travel fine

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
11th Apr 2020 6:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MITCHELL Police have intercepted a woman on the Warrego Hwy after she had already been fined earlier that day due to unnecessary travel.

The car was intercepted just before 9pm last night, after Mitchell police recognised that the registered owner of the vehicle had already been fined earlier for breaking COVID-19 travel restrictions.

A QPS spokeswoman said the driver was fined in Longreach at 1pm for unnecessary travel.

A Mitchell officer then pulled the driver over again between Cambridge and Racecourse Rd on the Warrego Hwy after recognising the driver had been previously fined.

While the woman hasn’t been charged yet, she has been transported to Mitchell Hospital.

Investigations are continuing.

More to come …

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Call out for community to take care over Easter

        Call out for community to take care over Easter

        News Noosa MP urges everyone to take care and stay safe these Easter holidays.

        Claims Noosa holiday ‘sinners’ are in our midst

        premium_icon Claims Noosa holiday ‘sinners’ are in our midst

        News Claims that there are those among us flouting holiday stay edicts.

        New era for Noosa Council as final results are revealed

        premium_icon New era for Noosa Council as final results are revealed

        News New Noosa Council is finally decided – we make the call the for the ECQ.

        CLOSED: Noosa goes into Easter lockdown

        premium_icon CLOSED: Noosa goes into Easter lockdown

        News This closure in the wake of coronavirus restrictions will take place at midnight