Menouar Belkadi arrives at the Downing Centre Court in Sydney today. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP
Crime

Driver jailed for killing mother of four

by Steve Zemek, AAP
1st Nov 2019 12:38 PM

A CENTRAL Coast man who hit and killed a mother of four with his car as she was crossing a road has been jailed for at least 20 months.

Menouar Belkadi, 25, was on Friday sentenced in the Downing Centre District Court for his dangerous driving which caused the death of 32-year-old pedestrian Annabelle Deall.

Menouar Belkadi arrives at the Downing Centre Court in Sydney today. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP
Judge Sarah Huggett sentenced Belkadi to two years and eight months in jail over the 2016 incident on the Scenic Highway at Terrigal, with a non-parole period of 20 months.

Belkadi admitted driving 10km/h over the speed limit before he swerved onto the wrong side of the road and struck Ms Deall.

The victim's family outside court said they were disappointed by the length of the sentence.

Annabelle Deall. Picture: Facebook
