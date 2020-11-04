Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services have rushed to a serious single-vehicle crash at Landsborough this morning. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Emergency services have rushed to a serious single-vehicle crash at Landsborough this morning. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Breaking

Driver killed in horror crash on hinterland road

Ashley Carter
4th Nov 2020 7:00 AM | Updated: 8:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been killed after being thrown from a car in a horrific single-vehicle crash at Landsborough this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said emergency services were called to the crash on Landsborough Maleny Rd and Reservoir Rd about 6.30am.

'Too many deaths': Young man killed in late-night crash

Emergency services have rushed to a serious single-vehicle crash at Landsborough this morning. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Emergency services have rushed to a serious single-vehicle crash at Landsborough this morning. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

It's understood the driver was thrown from the car as it left the road.

Police and firefighters remain on scene.

The police spokesman said there were no impacts to traffic.

More to come.

Emergency services have rushed to a serious single-vehicle crash at Landsborough this morning. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Emergency services have rushed to a serious single-vehicle crash at Landsborough this morning. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

More Stories

editors picks landsborough landsborough maleny road
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘More about Anna than me’: Labor man laments loss

        Premium Content ‘More about Anna than me’: Labor man laments loss

        Politics Labor candidate Mark Denham hasn’t written off a fourth attempt at the Noosa seat despite finishing third in the recent state election.

        Heritage preservation defeats medical ‘progress’

        Premium Content Heritage preservation defeats medical ‘progress’

        Council News The 100-year-old house won't be moving from its heritage precinct

        Druggie mum from Curra busted and in court 7th year in row

        Premium Content Druggie mum from Curra busted and in court 7th year in row

        News The 44-year-old only moved to the Gympie region last year

        State Election Day 4: Buderim's blue as MP takes to streets

        Premium Content State Election Day 4: Buderim's blue as MP takes to streets

        Politics An LNP stronghold has remained so. FOLLOW LIVE