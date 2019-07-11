Menu
Login
A bus driver is dead after slamming into a truck. Picture: Twitter/@tpwkelly
A bus driver is dead after slamming into a truck. Picture: Twitter/@tpwkelly
News

Driver killed, passengers hurt in bus smash

11th Jul 2019 8:22 AM

A bus driver is dead after slamming into a truck near Horsham overnight.

His bus carrying 60 passengers was travelling behind a B-double on the Western Highway near Pimpinio around 2am when the truck's trailers dislodged, blocking the country highway in both directions.

The coach slammed into the trailers, killing the driver at the scene.

Traumatised patients on the roadside. Picture: Twitter/@tpwkelly
Traumatised patients on the roadside. Picture: Twitter/@tpwkelly


Ambulance Victoria said at least eight people were injured, with two of them taken by air ambulance to Melbourne.

The other six were taken to hospital in Horsham.

More than 30 other people from the bus will also be taken to Horsham for assessment.

The highway is closed in both directions as a result of the crash, with diversions in place and detectives at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

crash fatality injuries victoria

Top Stories

    $20 scratchie delivers a cool million

    $20 scratchie delivers a cool million

    News Visiting Brisbane couple leave here $1m richer

    Pomona's king of all art shows is on again

    Pomona's king of all art shows is on again

    News Bigger than ever art show expected for this year's KOM

    Young and passion for the marine environment?

    Young and passion for the marine environment?

    News Forum features marine ecology

    Enjoy Christmas in July - and help Katie Rose

    Enjoy Christmas in July - and help Katie Rose

    News Charity event will benefit hospice