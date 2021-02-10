Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police were called to the fatal crash at Mons. Picture: Zizi Averill
Police were called to the fatal crash at Mons. Picture: Zizi Averill
Crime

Driver on drugs when crash killed teen: cops

Felicity Ripper
9th Feb 2021 5:30 PM | Updated: 10th Feb 2021 4:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 24-year-old woman has been charged over a fatal crash that killed her teenage passenger.

The passenger, 19, died on December 13 after the Holden Astra she was in hit a power pole at Vise Rd, Mons.

The woman, from Diddillibah, was on Tuesday charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and driving with a drug present in her blood.

She is due to face Maroochydore Magistrates Court on March 4.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman at the time of the crash said paramedics tried to revive the young passenger at the scene before he was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Uber for builders: New app saves time, money

        Premium Content Uber for builders: New app saves time, money

        Business A Sunshine Coast businessman is among the driving forces behind a new app that...

        Determined retiree fights tax office over $100K bill

        Premium Content Determined retiree fights tax office over $100K bill

        Money Retiree’s fight to claw back more than $100k has taken eight years

        Lego-like new bridge delivers $3m cost saving

        Premium Content Lego-like new bridge delivers $3m cost saving

        Council News Construction project completed almost $3 million under budget