Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Generic crime scene images
Generic crime scene images
News

Driver on the run after smashing into power pole

by Emily Halloran
7th May 2020 10:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER has fled the scene after crashing a car into a power pole in Arundel this morning.

Police were called to Arundel Drive about 5.40am after a blue Holden commodore smashed into the pole.

It is understood the person driving the car ran from the scene before police arrived.

The power pole was initially blocking Arundel Drive but has since been cleared.

As of 6.30am, there was no power outages on the Gold Coast.

Police are investigating.

Originally published as Driver on the run after smashing into power pole

More Stories

car crash gold coast on the run police power pole

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bridge rebuild to close busy coastal road

        premium_icon Bridge rebuild to close busy coastal road

        News Part of a major Sunshine Coast road will close for about three months to allow the construction of a $3.8 million wider bridge, starting on May 18.

        'It hasn't worked': School plans backfire

        'It hasn't worked': School plans backfire

        Politics Coronavirus: Scott Morrison takes your questions in live Q&A

        GOING ‘CHEEP’: Two popular Noosa franchises up for sale

        premium_icon GOING ‘CHEEP’: Two popular Noosa franchises up for sale

        News Not one, but two popular Noosa fast-food restaurants are for sale and will...

        Teen thrown from horse after low driver act

        premium_icon Teen thrown from horse after low driver act

        News A girl has serous neck injuries after a driver spooked her horse