Emergency services respond to Wilsonton crash
Breaking

Driver trapped in cab as two trucks collide in Wilsonton

Tara Miko
by
26th Nov 2018 2:27 PM | Updated: 2:39 PM

FIREFIGHTERS are working to free a person trapped in a truck involved in a crash in Wilsonton.

Four Queensland Fire and Rescue crews are on scene at the intersection of Taylor and Greenwattle Sts where two trucks have collided.

A spokeswoman said firefighters are using hydraulic cutting equipment to free one person entrapped in one of the trucks.

The crash was reported about 1.55pm.

It is believed one is a concrete truck, and the other is a medium-rigid truck.

Emergency services are responding to a crash at the corner of Greenwattle and Taylor Sts.
Emergency services are responding to a crash at the corner of Greenwattle and Taylor Sts. Nev Madsen

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are on scene and working with firefighters.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Toowoomba Chronicle

