Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Driver trapped in ‘dangerous’ floods

by KEAGAN ELDER
28th Jan 2020 1:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A driver is lucky to be alive after ending up in deep floodwaters.

Emergency services, including firefighters and police, were fortunately able to reach the 63-year-old driver who got trapped on Jerona Rd near Giru about 9.30am after flood waters made access difficult.

The QGAir rescue helicopter was also tasked.

The car had reportedly come off the road, with floodwaters rising up to the door.

The QGAir Rescue Helicopter
The QGAir Rescue Helicopter

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was able to be freed after the carr he was driving was towed to higher ground.

"The 63-year-old male driver was uninjured. He was transported by police to a nearby roadhouse," he said.

Police reminded motorists not to drive through floodwaters.

More Stories

Show More
driving through floods flood rescue floodwater

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fifth generation school journey 115 years in the making

        premium_icon Fifth generation school journey 115 years in the making

        Education A Tewantin family are marking a milestone as the fifth generation begins Prep at the same school they all attended.

        Cyclone watchers premature in suggesting Fraser Is landfall

        premium_icon Cyclone watchers premature in suggesting Fraser Is landfall

        News Peak cyclone season starts this weekend, and weather watchers yesterday found a...

        Drunken Gympie man gets naked before trying to bite police

        premium_icon Drunken Gympie man gets naked before trying to bite police

        News He needed to be convinced to put his clothes back on.

        The school zones police will be targeting

        premium_icon The school zones police will be targeting

        News Police will be out in force as students return to class.