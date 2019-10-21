Menu
Watch out for Noosa Heads roadworks on Tuesday that will close one lane.
News

Drivers beware of these Noosa roadworks

21st Oct 2019 10:06 AM

BE PREPARED for some traffic delays on Tuesday, October 22 at Arkana Dr, Noosa Heads.

Council is conducting geotechnical testing on the road between 7am-4pm.

A council spokesman said a four-wheel-drive mounted auger-drilling rig will be operating, causing the closure of the southbound lane. Motorists are advised to seek alternative route if possible.

There will be some unavoidable delays especially for nearby residents and council is appealing for local driver patience during this time.

