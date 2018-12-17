Drivers rescued, roads cut, rivers rising as deluge hits

TWO people suffered injuries when their car went into a dam on the Western Downs at the height of heavy rains last night.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported two people were assessed when the car went into the dam off Weranga North Rd about 7.15pm.

One person was transported to Tara Hospital with a head injury from the scene.

The incident was one of a number overnight involving cars in floodwaters.

A police car, two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and an ambulance were stranded on Dalby Cecil Plains Rd after responding to reports of a in floodwaters about 10pm.

The contingent of emergency services were forced to wait for floodwaters to recede before they were able to return to Dalby.

It comes as a number of minor flood warnings were issued for the region's creeks, rivers and water ways.

The Bureau of Meteorology reported minor flood levels were likely at Dalby and Ranges Bridge by Monday afternoon.

Between 100mm and 250mm of rainfall was recorded between Dalby and Cecil Plains on Sunday.

River levels are rising on Myall Creek which was at 1.26m at 3.15am, the BoM advised.

Road closures and condition updates. Source: qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

River levels were likely to reach the minor flood level of 2m this afternoon.

Minor flood levels are rising at Loudoun Bridge with the Condamine River at Ranges Bridge likely to reach 6m this afternoon.

The Condamine River at Cecil Plains was above 4.2m and rising.

Where the rain fell in the region. Source: Bureau of Meteorology

Extraordinary rainfall totals have been recorded across the region with St Ruth receiving 267mm in 13 hours.

Loudon Bridge received 111mm in 22 hours, while Dalby's official rainfall total was 98mm in 21.7 hours.

Dalby residents, however, have reported far higher rainfalls in some parts of the town.

Toowoomba received 29mm in just over 21 hours.

Police and emergency services are urging people to check road conditions and updates online at qldtraffic.qld.gov.au or phone 13 19 40.