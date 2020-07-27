Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SAFETY ALONG HIGHWAY: The completed silo art murals at Three Moon near Monto are a point of concern for distracted drivers. Picture: Sam Turner
SAFETY ALONG HIGHWAY: The completed silo art murals at Three Moon near Monto are a point of concern for distracted drivers. Picture: Sam Turner
Community

Drivers risking horrific accidents to get a look at silo art

Sam Turner
24th Jul 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 27th Jul 2020 3:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COMMUNITY concern has prompted a safety audit to be conducted on the Burnett Hwy near Monto at the Three Moon silo murals.

Residents in the surrounding areas have voiced their concerns on social media about drivers who are mesmerised by the artworks adorned on the grain silos outside Monto.

The Three Moon silos were completed on July 16, incorporating the legends behind the Three Moon origin.

It has become apparent that amazed onlookers have begun to slow down to take in the sights along the 100km/h section along the Burnett Hwy.

Monto Magic Tourism and Action Group (MMTAG) have cited these concerns, and have spoken to North Burnett Regional Council to address them.

MMTAG said council met with the Department of Transport and Main Roads (DTMR) about a safety audit, which will be a priority for their road.

READ MORE:

'Have a plan B': Burnett police issue caution to tired drivers

REVEALED: Development projects bringing stimulus to region

EXTRAORDINARY: Monto silo art project finally complete

"After the audit has been conducted DTMR, council and MMTAG will work together to address recommendations outlined in the audit," they said.

"MMTAG would like to ask community and locals to be aware while driving past the silos and please be mindful of travellers who are struck by awe at the sight of this amazing mural.

"We encourage those wishing to stop and take photos to pull into Three Moon Rd (directly across from the silos) at the viewing area and not to block access to this road as it leads to a residents driveway."

burnett hwy monto magic tourism action group monto mural art trail three moon grain silos three moon silo art

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First strikes to Noosa in tough state surf-offs

        premium_icon First strikes to Noosa in tough state surf-offs

        News Lilliana Bowery and a red hot Tim Bain of Sunshine Beach have combined for a Noosa double at the opening round of the state surf titles.

        Soggy conditions set to clear overnight ... how wet is it?

        premium_icon Soggy conditions set to clear overnight ... how wet is it?

        News Noosaville’s wettest day this year was 151.4mm and check out the dam levels.

        We’re ignoring the plight of our wildlife at our own cost

        premium_icon We’re ignoring the plight of our wildlife at our own cost

        News Australia just continues to ignore the mistakes made in other countries. Overseas...

        What you didn’t know about the $18m house in the sand

        premium_icon What you didn’t know about the $18m house in the sand

        Property Helicopters, famous art dealers, and a house design 30 years in the making. What...