Drivers told to ‘be prepared for anything’

A quiz on Queensland road rules has proven why drivers need to "be prepared for anything" in the words of one respondent, after confusion reigned over which driver should give way.

In the image posted by Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads, a car making a U-turn is on a collision course with a car turning left from a stop sign.

"Who must give way? The red car doing the U-turn or the blue car stopped at the stop line turning left?" the question posed.

The red car is supposed to give way. Picture: Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads

The answer is the red car as it is performing a U-turn.

"When you are doing a U-turn, you must give way to all other vehicles and pedestrians - even if other vehicles are facing a give way or stop sign," an answer linked on the department's website said.

The website also notes you can only perform a U-turn at traffic lights if a sign is there to say you can.

This might have played some role in the ensuing confusion as some people debated whether the driver of the red car was allowed to do a U-turn at all.

Others kept their eyes focused on the question at hand but weren't always able to get it right.

One man said it was a "no-brainer" before giving the incorrect answer.

Another said the people who were getting it wrong should "go to the local TMR office and hand your licence in".

"Performing a U-turn means you give way to all vehicles on that road or entering it, even if you are at traffic lights and receive a green light," the person wrote.

While many simply commented "blue" incorrectly, more answered right with a simple "red".

Others theorised the stop sign was included to trick people into thinking the blue car had to give way.

The main sentiment among commenters is that while many of them knew the road rules they were frustrated with other motorists not following them.

"Lost count of the times I've been the 'blue car' and been cut off by an aggressive 'red car' driver - guess my point is no matter who's got right-of-way just be prepared for anything!" One poster said.

One answered correctly that it was the red car who should give way but noted it "very rarely happens and often causes dangerous situations near where I live".

Originally published as Drivers told to 'be prepared for anything'