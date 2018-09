A motorist drives down the Stuart Highway with a trampoline balanced on the back of his ute. Picture: Supplied

A motorist drives down the Stuart Highway with a trampoline balanced on the back of his ute. Picture: Supplied

The driver of this ute made a risky move deciding to precariously balancing a trampoline on the tray.

The ute was seen driving down the Stuart Highway near Fred's Pass with the large round trampoline hanging over the edge of the vehicle.