Driving home how to stay a survivor

Thumbs up. Students Joe McAneney and Georgia Applegate at RYDA with teacher Lee Elvy,Wayne Hoens from Bendigo Bank, Tess Alexandroff and fellow Rotarians (1)

MORE than 100 St Teresa's students are now equipped with life-saving defensive driving skills thanks to the Rotary Youth Driver Awareness program.

Last week, 120 students visited the House with No Steps in Doonan and learnt the harsh reality of how a decision on the road can mean life or death.

Once again, the combined Rotary clubs of Noosa, Noosa Heads, Noosa Daybreak and Cooroy joined forces to assist in taking the students through the RYDA program, which has been running for eight years.

Rotary Club of Noosa president Tess Alexandroff said if even one life can be saved from this training, then it's all worthwhile.

"Since 2009, the combined Rotary clubs have held 44 program days, with 3778 Year 11 students having attended the RYDA program locally,” Tess said.

"To illustrate the larger point, more than 500,000 have attended RYDA Australia-wide since the program's inauguration some 16 years ago.”

While attendance by the schools is commendable, RYDA is only attracting about 64% of the Year 11 enrolled students in our local schools.

The Cooroy, Pomona and Tewantin Community Bank branches of Bendigo Bank have stepped up again in their support of RYDA, committing another $3000 this year to help attract more attendees from the region.

Tewantin Community Bank branch manager Wayne Hoens said the bank is as keen to support RYDA today as it was when it started supporting six years ago.

"This program provides one of the most important lessons students can have in their senior schooling years,” Mr Hoens said.

"Our Community Bank branches in Cooroy, Pomona and Tewantin are delighted to put the support behind this program.

"It's also another opportunity for us to work with the wonderful local Rotary volunteers to get more students through the RYDA program.”

To learn more about the RYDA program, go to www.rse.org.au/RYDA or phone RYDA Noosa Committee Chairman Geoff Bone on 54744053 or 0427708928 for more details.

The Rotary clubs would like to thank Cricks Noosa for their support in providing a vehicle for the students each RYDA session.