Driving home the road safety message at Noosa’s RYDA

THE RYDA program with Noosa District High Year 11 students actively engaged in driving safely.

DRIVING home the road safety message in Noosa to young learner-starters has never been more important with an encouraging dip this year in fatal crashes statewide.

Helping steer this downward trend are Rotary Youth Driver Awareness days.

The most recent day-long course saw Noosa District High year 11 students tattend the RYDA at Doonan.

From January 1 to September 22 this year there were 154 crash fatalities ain Queensland, which is 36 fatalities (or 18.9 per cent) fewer than the same period for the previous year.

This was 22 fatalities (or 12.4 per cent) fewer than the previous five year average for the same period.

Noosa High students said RYDA gave them vital information about the way that they approach this journey into driving.

Aiden and Francis, when asked about what they would take away from the session said:

“Attitude isvery important, think before you act, don’t be influenced by passengers in the car and don’t take risks, don’t tail gate.

“Be aware that when you are looking to overtake a truck or heavy vehicle be very cautious because trucks have blind spots.”

RYDA sessions divide students into small groups for six sessions of 30 minutes, delivered by qualified facilitators

This program is offered free to all students and is made possible by the generous assistance given by the Queensland Government and other sponsors.

On October 11, Year 10 students from Noosa District High will attend the RYDA program.