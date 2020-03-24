Driving positive change during unprecedented times

Gary Pearson is giving up his time to drive elderly people to the shops and want to encourage others to do the same. Picture: Cordell Richardson

NOW is not the time to be thinking about yourself but for those who are most in need, according to one good Samaritan.

Storeman Gary Pearson has offered his time to drive elderly residents without their own transport to the shops so they can stock up.

He hopes his actions will encourage others to step up and do what they can to help their neighbours during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Pearson, 56, was chatting with his wife Kim, who had been

"There was some poor old dear wandering around trying to find something," he said.

"Some of them are struggling to get down there in the first place. Then they get down (to the shops) and they can't get what they need."

The North Ipswich resident said he was available after 4pm after work and on weekend mornings with no fees involved.

"Then they don't have to worry about wasting money on buses and taxis," he said.

"I'm not rich by any standards but I've got a car and a bit of spare time so if I can help someone out then that's all well and good."

A post promoting his offer on Facebook was liked by more than 1000 people.

"Even if 10 per cent of those people get out and give someone a hand, it will make a big difference," he said.

"There's a lot of poor old folks that need it. A lot of them can't or won't drive. Even if you give up 15 minutes, it would go a long way.

"We've got a few elderly neighbours. We've been popping in and seeing if they need anything at the shops. This whole situation is beyond words".

Mr Pearson said his wife can also come along for the drive if that makes them more comfortable.

If you want to get in contact with Mr Pearson send him a text on 0427 911 231.