DRONE PHOTOS: Air Beats hailed a success

Gladstone Regional Council held the Air Beats open air concert on November 20 and 21 at Blain Park featuring Sheppard. Picture: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2

GLADSTONE Regional Council has declared the first concert of its kind in Australia, Air Beats, a success, with more than 1100 people attending over two days.

The unique open-air concert, headlined by Aria award-winning Brisbane Indie Pop band Sheppard, was held at Blain Park.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said the council budgeted $130,000 for Air Beats from redirected funds from other council-run community events that were unfortunately cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Cr Burnett said of this $130,000 budget, $81,000 was spent on infrastructure and production using various local suppliers, $19,000 on miscellaneous local suppliers such as first aid, ice and cleaners, plus $30,000 on musical acts.

"This community recovery event, the first of its kind in Australia, provided a real boost for the community who have been wanting to get back to some form of normality following the COVID-19 health emergency," Cr Burnett said.

"Events such as Air Beats further demonstrates that Gladstone can, and will continue to, host large scale significant events that entertain and rebuild our local economy.

"Events play an important part in the recovery process for communities and Air Beats has provided an opportunity for our residents to connect and rebuild community pride.

"It is also worth noting that the audio, lighting and entertainment industries were one of the hardest areas hit during the COVID-19 health emergency."

Concert goers were allocated five person "beat boxes", due to COVID requirements, ranging in price from $110 for Bronze to $200 for Double Platinum.

Based on the sale of 94 beat boxes on Friday night and 145 on Saturday night at Double Platinum prices, the council would have made $47,800 on ticket sales.

Cr Burnett said the council was pleased with the attendance and work of local contractors involved.

"It is very pleasing that this one-off event was built from the ground up by local contractors and we were able to host local bands in what was for some their first concert since February 2020," he said.

"Hosting an ARIA Award winning band like Sheppard requires a higher level of production, so the stage construction helped cater for their requirements and those of an outdoor event.

"The sale of purpose-built Beat Boxes remained steady leading up to the event with 94 boxes sold for the Friday night concert.

"Interest in Air Beats peaked for the Saturday night concert, with 145 boxes sold with more than 700 people in attendance.

"About 10 per cent of sales for the Saturday night concert were sold on the day of the event, highlighting that word had quickly spread around town about how great Air Beats was."

Air Beats went off without a hitch on both nights, with no serious incidents reported.

"Council's Events and Entertainment team reported no anti-social behaviour and while some of our younger attendees may have had tired eyes towards the end of the concert, a fantastic and energetic performance by Sheppard kept everyone in the crowd entertained," Cr Burnett said.

