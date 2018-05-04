Droning on to help save river seagrass

BUSH WISE: The Heritage Park Bushcare Group are going to be a part of the information day at the Noosa River

DRONE flyovers are being used to help preserve Noosa River's seagrass and mangrove habitat.

The cutting-edge research being carried out by University of the Sunshine Coast's Dr Javier Leon will feature in the Heritage Park Bushland Care Volunteers community education day this Monday.

Dr Leon's field studies are being funded by a Noosa Integrated Catchment Association grant from the Wettenhall Environment Trust. The use of drones is strengthening the association's mapping and monitoring information bank. The education day, made possible by a State Government Community Sustainability Action grant, will feature a display of images of the drone research.

Researcher Joel Fostin will hold a 10-11am workshop on the decline of pandanus and the effects on them of the leaf-hopper bug and will then be available to answer any questions until 2pm. These events will be held in Apex Park along Gympie Tce, starting at 10am. The association will have information available on the projects they are involved with in the Noosa River Catchment as well as reference books and Looks like Noosa merchandise for sale.

This peak association auspices the grants for Noosa's bushland care groups who are also displaying information on their important work, information on how to attract wildlife to your garden, weed identification and more. There will also be tea and coffee available and a sausage sizzle.