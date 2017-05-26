Drop in to free skateboard lessons across the region

OLLIE: Lennix, 8, at the Sunshine Beach skate park where skateboarding lessons will be held.

GET your skates on to sign up for free professional skateboarding workshops beginning this weekend and running until September.

Cooran, Pomona, Peregian Beach, Tewantin and Sunshine Beach skate parks will all host lessons, making learning to skateboard fun, safe and easy.

Run by the Australian Skateboarding Community Initiative, skilled coaches teach participants vital motor skills for skating and other sports, plus social and team-building skills.

ASCI skate coach Jake Rowlinson, who grew up in Noosa, says he's pleased to help aspiring local skaters from regional areas achieve their goals.

"We didn't have these programs in Noosa when I was growing up,” he said.

"With a lot of the younger generation getting into skateboarding it's great to be able to help them hone their skills.

"There are 332 skateboarders registered with the Australian Skateboarding Federation living in the Noosa Shire and some of the best skaters in the country have come from Noosa.

"Hopefully we'll see many more follow in their footsteps.”

Jacob, 6, and Jonah, 8, test the half pipe at the Sunshine Beach skate park where skateboarding lessons will be held soon. Amber Macpherson

Noosa Council community development officer Amanda Tie said Council is pleased to support the program through the community grants program.

"With skateboarding being included in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics this is an exciting time for skateboarders. Council is pleased to assist,” she says.

Revolutions is about getting kids active and more involved in local sports and activities.

Workshops will be held at Noosa skate parks between now and late September, with places set to fill fast.

To register, visit Australian Skateboarding.

Workshop dates

Cooran Skate Park - May 27

Pomona Skate Park - June 10, 17 and 24

Peregian Beach Skate Park - July 15, 22 and 29

Tewantin Skate Park - August 12, 19 and 26 2017

Sunshine Beach Skate Park - September 16, 23 and 30