MAJOR BOOST: Tewantin Noosa RSL board announced a $10,000 donation for drought aid.
News

Drought funds make it out west

by Caitlin Zerafa
8th Dec 2018 12:00 PM

2018 has been a year where so many have come together to help Australian farming families struggling from the impacts of one of the countries worst droughts.

The generosity continues as Tewantin Noosa RSL board announced at their Annual General Meeting in October a $10,000 donation to support drought stricken farmers.

The donation was presented at Tewantin Noosa Lions Clubs Drought Relief Fundraiser last month for the Longreach, Winton, Emerald and Springsure Lions Clubs in their effort to "adopt a town” to assist drought impacted families and communities.

And good news, it appears the money is making it to where it is needed.

An article spotted in a local Longreach publication thanking Tewantin Noosa Lions Club for their drought support.
A Doonan resident passing through Longreach last week spotted an article in a local publication, which thanked our local Lions for their support.

Noosa News

