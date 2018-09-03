Drought inspires new song from Cassar-Daley

As drought conditions continue across Australia, musician Troy Cassar-Daley provided some relief, even if only for a few minutes.

Inspired by the Dresses for the Drought fundraiser, Cassar-Daley penned a new song dedicated to the teenagers living in drought-affected conditions. He unveiled the song on Saturday, live on the Channel 7s Queensland Drought Appeal.

"Thanks to the Dresses for the Drought Australia girls for inspiring my on the spot song," Cassar-Daley posted on his Facebook page.

"Last night that was really special for me to be a part of.

They have distributed dresses and suits to Longreach, Blackall, Balcaldine, Winton, Charleville, Cobar, Narromine, Bourke, Thargomindah, Orange - and many more towns and cattle stations even further west. Great passion and thoughtfulness from these ladies I just love what they do!"