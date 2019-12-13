Drought slashes Coast camping options for Christmas

CAMPING options have been slashed across the Coast over Christmas, as the effects of a savage drought set in.

The Department of Environment and Science confirmed National Park and State Forest camping areas in the Coast hinterland would be halved over Christmas due to water shortages.

Camping spaces at Charlie Moreland, Booloumba Creek, Glastonbury Creek, Amamoor Creek and Cedar Grove camping grounds have been halved until further notice.

Parks would remain open for day visitors.

The Department advised that as a result of the prolonged drought, creeks near the camp grounds had stopped flowing, and the creeks had been reduced to intermittent ponds as a result of the extremely low water levels.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service staff were using water conservation measures to ensure there was enough water available for visitors during the drought.

A return to maximum numbers of camping spaces was dependent on rainfall, and a return to acceptable water levels.

Holidaymakers were urged to check for park alerts on the Department's website.