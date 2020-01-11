Drought stricken family dances in much needed rain

SOME sing in the rain, but in Wollomombi, they dance in it.

A much-needed downpour fell at 5pm on Thursday afternoon in the state's mid-north but farm hand Nick Saunders and his child Archie, 2, weren't shy about getting a mud bath.

Archie, 2, wasn’t afraid to get into the mud. Picture: Supplied

Mr Saunders' partner Nkala Frost said that as soon as the westerly thunder and lightning rolled through, the father and son went straight for the puddles.

"We had no idea it coming, all of a sudden there was thunder, lightning and rain," Ms Frost said.

"After it all stopped and we went outside, Archie was a bit unsure of what it all was, he didn't know what to make of it. But as soon as Nick jumped on him, he was in it straight away, they were competing to make the biggest splashes."

The heartwarming moment was captured by Mr Saunder’s partner Nkala Frost. Picture: Supplied

The parched New England village of Wollomombi has received 35mm over the past week from the downpour and passing showers. Coming from farming families who are no stranger to drought and living on the cattle and sheep property where Mr Saunders works, Ms Frost said that the rain was 'a relief.'

"It was a huge relief for Nick, we haven't had much rain around here apart from some here and there. It's been months since we had a large bit of rainfall," Ms Frost said.

Ms Frost said the moment brought a lot of laughs. Picture: Supplied

"It was amazing, we finally got some water in the dams. Some have overflowed in the area, it's nice to see some water in them rather than being so dry. We showed our family and friends pictures of Archie splashing around, and it definitely brought a lot of laughs."

Wollomombi received only 282ml of rain last year, but Ms Frost is hopeful that the first shower of the year spells that another downpour will come soon in 2020.

"We got 17mm and up the road got 22mm, so we're definitely hoping for more," she said.

"It's concerning, with the drought, but any rain's better than no rain."

Wollomombi has been parched with little rainfall this year. Picture: supplied.