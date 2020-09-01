Drug addict busted driving on meth twice in month

Jay Patrick Casey pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court to eight charges.

Jay Patrick Casey pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court to eight charges.

A drug addict who held up a Sunshine Coast pharmacy with a knife demanding medication has faced court again on multiple drug charges.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told Caloundra Magistrates Court Jay Patrick Casey, 44, was stopped by police for a drug test at 3.15pm on May 16 in Caloundra.

“He made admissions to recent drug use,” he said.

“He told police he smoked ice three or four days before and cannabis about two days prior to being intercepted.”

Arrest warrant for Bachie contestant-turned-actor

Wind blamed as ‘controlled’ burn takes out 230ha

The test revealed a positive result for methamphetamine.

The court heard after searching the car, police found a small clipseal bag with two crushed Temazepam tablets.

Casey told police he was given them by a friend.

Police also found marijuana.

The court heard Casey was then caught drug driving on methamphetamine and marijuana on June 16.

Police searched the car and found a glasses case with two clipseal bags of amphetamine.

“He stated the glasses case was his but denied any knowledge of the amphetamine,” Senior Constable Burrell said.

Sen-Const Burrell told the court Casey was also caught drink driving and driving while disqualified on August 3 at 10.30pm in Moffat Beach.

He was breathalysed and returned a reading of 0.116.

Casey pleaded guilty to eight charges in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday, including drug driving and possessing dangerous drugs.

The court heard Casey was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail for armed robbery with violence in the Maroochydore District Court on June 10 last year.

The jail sentence was suspended for four years.

Casey’s lawyer Jacob Pruden said Casey had admitted to having a drug problem.

The court heard Casey has two children.

“He suffered a rather terrible injury in 2017 where he had a broken femur, broken foot,” Mr Pruden said.

“He said he still has difficulties with walking.”

Mr Pruden said after Casey was prescribed painkillers, he grew a dependence for them which resulted in him holding up a pharmacy for medication.

The court heard Casey’s mum was in the courtroom supporting him.

Magistrate Stephen Courtney said it would be embarrassing for Casey’s mum to see her 44-year-old son on drug charges again.

“Before you know it you’ll be 50 and if you’re still using drugs at that age, your future’s not very bright,” he said.

“When you have any drug in your system you’re a danger to other people and if you want to take risks with your own life, that’s a matter for you but by driving the way you did you pose a danger to innocent people.”

Mr Courtney sentenced Casey to one year probation.

He also disqualified Casey from driving for two years and five months.

Mr Courtney ordered Casey be recommitted to the District Court for breaching his suspended sentence.

Convictions were recorded.