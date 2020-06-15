Drug addicted alleged attempted arsonist refused bail

Morgan Kingsley Evans was refused bail in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

AN ALLEGED attempted arsonist has been refused bail as the magistrate deemed him an unacceptable risk of reoffending again.

Morgan Kingsley Evans applied for bail in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today on multiple charges including attempted arson, possessing dangerous drugs, fraud and attempting to pervert justice while on a prior bail condition.

Police prosecutor Allison Johnstone opposed the bail application, referring to his six-page not for production criminal history.

“He is an unacceptable risk of committing further offences while on bail,” she said.

“Addressing the seriousness of the offence, he (allegedly) attempted to light the premises at three separate locations.

“The public were called to bring the fire brigade in to deal with that.

“It was serious offending and he’s a very serious risk to people and the public.”

The court also heard Evans had been charged with multiple possession of dangerous drugs, stealing property and pawning it, and fraud offences before he was arrested.

Defence lawyer Alan Phillips told the court all Evans’ offences were the result of a history of drug use.

“He’s getting to be a prolific, recidivist offender and that’s due largely to his drug addiction which hasn’t been addressed.”

The court heard he had secured a place in a seven-month rehabilitation program to get help for his addiction.

Evans was yet to enter his pleas for any charges.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said the attempted arson and perverting justice were the most serious offences.

“Whilst on bail, his offending was escalating,” he said.

“Considering the seriousness of the offences and the strength of the case, I wouldn’t be satisfied that he would abide by the bail conditions and not reoffend.”

Magistrate Stjernqvist refused his bail.

All charges were adjourned to July 3.