Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An Airlie Beach teen has pleaded guilty to supplying drugs.
An Airlie Beach teen has pleaded guilty to supplying drugs.
Crime

Drug-addicted teen offered ‘good buds’ to mates

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
6th Dec 2019 4:30 AM | Updated: 8:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN AIRLIE beach teenager who offered to supply "good buds" to her mates was placed on a 12-month probation order.

The 18 year old, who cannot be named because she was a juvenile at the time of offending, avoided a conviction being recorded after pleading guilty to four counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

A Children's Court of Queensland sitting in Mackay heard the offending occurred between February and September last year at Cannonvale and involved marijuana and MDMA.

Police raided the then-17 year old's home seizing her mobile phone, which revealed messages offering to supply drugs. The messages included offers "to supply good buds".

The court heard there were only two actual supplies and two offers to supply - it was unknown if they eventuated. At the time she had no financial stability and was addicted to drugs.

She made full admissions to police and the court heard she would benefit from "greater leniency given she is to be sentenced as a juvenile".

The teen had no criminal history.

Under the probation order she cannot offend and must attend any programs suggested.

More Stories

Show More
airlie beach crime mackay court house mackay courts mackay crime queensland police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Arcade where games trigger Hasting St nostalgia

        premium_icon Arcade where games trigger Hasting St nostalgia

        News New gaming arcade inspired by Noosa’s past cravings for Betty and her burgers.

        How your school performed in NAPLAN over five years

        premium_icon How your school performed in NAPLAN over five years

        Education SEARCH YOUR SCHOOL: To find out how it performed in NAPLAN.

        Change is the one constant

        premium_icon Change is the one constant

        News Noosa mayoral musings on how things must change.

        Domini Collective marks 10 years in business

        Domini Collective marks 10 years in business

        News 25% off ‘super sale’ supercedes any Black Friday savings.