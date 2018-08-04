DRUG BUST: $8m worth of ice found inside industrial gear

A MAN has been charged after $8 million of ice was found concealed in a consignment of industrial equipment addressed to a business on the Central Coast.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Organised Crime Squad established Strike Force Gilbulla to investigate the importation and supply of methylamphetamine.

Following extensive inquiries, strike force investigators, assisted by Northern Region Operations Support Group and the Public Order and Riot Squad, executed six search warrants at properties at Berkley Vale, Glenning Valley, Terrigal, Tuggerah, and Wamberal, from 7am yesterday.

During the investigation, police seized 16kg of 'ice', $300,000 cash, a conductive electric device, documentation, and other items relevant to the investigation.

The ice has an estimated potential street value of $8 million.

Methamphetamine kaarsten

A 42-year-old man was arrested at a home at Terrigal and taken to Gosford Police Station.

He was charged with two counts of importing commercial quantities of a border controlled drug.

Police will allege in court that the man was involved in the importation of the drugs.

He has been refused bail to appear at Wyong Local Court later today.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information relating to the importation of illicit drugs is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.