Care packages and takeaway food have been banned from a coronavirus quarantine facility after police found drugs in one of the packages
Crime

Drug bust prompts delivery ban at quarantine facility

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
17th Sep 2020 6:25 AM
CARE packages and takeaway food have been banned from the Alice Springs coronavirus quarantine facility after police found drugs in one of the packages.

The cannabis was found during a routine inspection on the weekend.

A police spokeswoman said: "incoming packages at the Alice Springs Quarantine Facility undergo a robust screening process".

The spokeswoman said investigations were continuing.

The ABC reports deliveries from family and friends and takeaway will be banned from September 18.

Deliveries from supermarkets are still allowed.

The Health Department has been contacted for comment.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 


coronavirus crime hotel quarantine police

