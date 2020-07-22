Drug dealer told to grow up or get ready for ‘big house’

David Schmidt pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court to five charges of supplying dangerous drugs and two charges of possessing dangerous drugs.

A “well known” drug dealer has been told by a court he needs to grow up or he will be “in the big house with the big boys”.

David Michael Schmidt, 28, pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to five charges of supplying dangerous drugs and two charges of possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told the court police were doing patrols in Beerwah on January 15 when they came across Schmidt.

The court heard Schmidt appeared nervous and after a search of his car, police found drug utensils and an unlocked mobile phone.

“They found recent text messages from Facebook messenger,” Senior Constable Burrell said.

“Checks of these messages revealed that the defendant was involved in the recent supply of cannabis.”

The court heard there were messages from five people indicating the supply of drugs on November 23.

The search also found a clipseal bag of marijuana weighing 7g and a clipseal bag with crystal residue, suspected to be methamphetamine.

The court heard that Schmidt had criminal history of similar offending.

Duty lawyer Donna Hanslow-Hastie told the court Schmidt realised it was time for him to grow up.

“His life had started to look a little bit better for him,” she said.

“Recently he moved in with his parents and he’s still there.”

Ms Hanslow-Hastie said Schmidt’s long history of drug offending at his age was concerning.

“He’s very well known in the local area from his history,” she said.

“People are constantly asking him to source drugs for them.

“One of the things he needs to learn is to say no.

“He doesn’t perceive he has an addiction at all.”

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist told Schmidt his history was against him.

“You communicated to Ms Hanslow-Hastie that you need to grow up and that is definitely something that needs to happen,” Mr Stjernqvist said.

“Otherwise you’ll be in the big house with the big boys.”

“I don’t really want that – I don’t feel I belong there,” Schmidt replied.

“Well if you give the court another opportunity to look at your criminal history and to add to it, it will look like you should belong there,” Mr Stjernqvist said.

Schmidt was sentenced to six months jail with an immediate parole release date.