Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sydney Poulton pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug driving.
Sydney Poulton pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug driving.
Crime

Drug driver goes from pot to fire on US return

lucy rutherford
11th Aug 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A drug driver who consumed marijuana in the United States to relieve COVID-19 stress said he wasn’t aware driving with marijuana in his system was illegal in Australia.

Sydney Kim Poulton pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug driving.

“I don’t feel guilty at all,” he told the court.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told the court Poulton was stopped on May 7 at 1.50pm at Gympie St South in Landsborough.

The court heard he returned a positive result for marijuana.

Self represented, Poulton said he had just returned from the United States where it was legal to consume marijuana.

He said it must be a new law implemented in Australia because he had never heard of it.

“I was under a lot of stress because all the flights had been suspended from the US,” he said.

“I didn’t know if I was ever going to get back again.

“I didn’t know whether I was going to get sick and have to stay there.

“It was like going from the pot into the fire when I got home.”

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin told him ignorance of the law was no excuse.

She said he had a “concerning” traffic history seven years ago but had improved significantly since then.

Poulton was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

A conviction was recorded.

caloundra magistrates court drink and drug drivers sunshine coast drug drivers
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dredging river mouth ‘best way’ to bring back fish

        Premium Content Dredging river mouth ‘best way’ to bring back fish

        News Experts say sediment needs to be cleared from the Noosa River mouth for the first time in more than a decade.

        ‘Massive increase’ in testing after Noosa COVID scare

        Premium Content ‘Massive increase’ in testing after Noosa COVID scare

        Health Testing for coronavirus has spiked at a Noosa clinic

        Teens behind COVID breach test negative after anxious wait

        Premium Content Teens behind COVID breach test negative after anxious wait

        Health Alleged COVID-breach teens test negative for virus

        Athlete no stranger to adversity in tough COVID fight

        Premium Content Athlete no stranger to adversity in tough COVID fight

        Business As one of Australia’s most durable elite athletes, Alex Watson is primed to survive...